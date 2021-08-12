Business Support teams to be formed to help remove customs clearance obstacles The General Department of Vietnam Customs has issued official letter No. 3980/TCHQ-GSHQ asking customs departments and sub-departments nationwide to set up support teams to remove obstacles in processing customs clearance procedures for import-export goods, especially medical supplies, medicines, vaccines and bioproducts for testing.

Business Vietnam's exports of phones, components continue to surge Vietnam's exports of phones and components brought in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 11.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam looks to bolster agricultural, seafood exports to Algeria, Senegal A consultation session about agricultural and seafood exports to Algeria and Senegal was held on August 11, with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese firms.

Business Vietnam, Tanzania look to step up bilateral investment cooperation Vietnam is willing to share its socio-economic development experience and lessons with Tanzania, especially in attracting foreign investment and developing garment, footwear, and seafood sectors, Vietnam Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has said.