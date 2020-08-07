Business Derivatives market sees liquidity rise in July Transactions on the derivatives market in July increased compared to June with average trading volume up by 18.59 percent to about 212,623 contracts per session, according to statistics from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Business PetroVietnam adopts measures for successful 2020-2025 The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has set forth a number of measures for the 2020-2025 period so that major targets are achieved.

Business Wood, wooden product exports rise 6.2 pct. Wood and wooden product exports hit 1.05 billion USD in July, bringing the figure to 6.09 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 6.2 percent, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has revealed.