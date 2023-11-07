Golfers at the Vietnam- Japan Friendship Golf Tournament, Yamanashi, Japan, Nov. 6 (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam – Japan Friendship Golf Tournament 2023 took place in Japan’s Yamanashi prefecture on November 6 with the participation of 120 golfers.

The event was held by the Vietnamese General Consulate to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said that the tournament provides an opportunity for people of the two countries to meet, exchange, and expand relationships, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and contributing more to the sound friendship relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

It is expected to contribute to strengthening solidarity among the Vietnamese community in Japan while creating opportunities for enterprises of both sides to exchange and seek cooperation in various fields.

Golf is one of the most popular sports in Japan. According to estimates by Alexandru Arba, a researcher specialising in Japan at Statista, in 2022, 10.52 million people in Japan used golf courses, an increase of nearly 13% compared to 10 years ago./.