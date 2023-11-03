Business Can Tho calls for investments, bilateral cooperation with Philippines The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho hopes to attract Philippine investments to agro-aquatic product processing, and organic and hi-tech agriculture, and its industrial parks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien told Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre on November 3.

Business Vietnam, Tunisia promote trade, mutual cooperation A delegation from the Vietnamese Trade Office in Algeria and Tunisia is making a working trip to Tunis from October 31 to November 5 to discuss the current state of trade cooperation between Vietnam and Tunisia and measures to promote bilateral relations.

Business European firms seek investment opportunities in Ha Nam A delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Gabor Fluit has visited Ha Nam to explore the investment environment in the northern province.

Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery – an investment magnet in Quang Ngai Since the Dung Quat Oil refinery – the first in Vietnam - was put into operation in 2009, it has served as a booster for the Dung Quat Economic Zone and the central province of Quang Ngai as a whole to lure both domestic and foreign investments.