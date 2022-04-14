Business Hanoi accelerates promotion of agricultural goods Over past years, the agricultural sector in Hanoi and other localities have implemented solutions to improve the value of farming produce while promoting consumption in domestic and foreign markets.

Business VinFast cooperates with Electrify America to provide charging services for electric vehicles in US Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the US, on April 13 (New York time) announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with charging services, plus two complimentary charging sessions.

Business Vietnam - Asia digital transformation summit slated for May The Vietnam - Asia Digital Transformation Summit (Vietnam - Asia DX Summit) 2022 is set to take place on May 24 - 25, aiming to create chances for connecting localities with tech firms, and Vietnam with other Asian countries in this regard.

Business Vietnam Furniture Matching Week kicks off in HCM City The Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City kicked off the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week in HCM City on April 13.