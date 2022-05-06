Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (right) and Eric Imbert, Vice President Business Development & Sales at Thales (Photo: VNA) Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has visited a facility of Thales Group in Cannes which develops technology solutions for satellite, aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets.



During a working session on May 5, leaders of Thales Group said it has cooperated with Vietnam in training and the transfer of technologies on the application of satellite images in research and reality. Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has visited a facility of Thales Group in Cannes which develops technology solutions for satellite, aerospace, defence, transportation and security markets.During a working session on May 5, leaders of Thales Group said it has cooperated with Vietnam in training and the transfer of technologies on the application of satellite images in research and reality.

They also expressed their hope for stronger collaboration in the priority areas included in Vietnam’s national strategy on digital technology for 2021-2030.



Thang spoke highly of Thales’s projects in Vietnam over the past two decades, and talked about cooperation orientations between the two sides in the time ahead.



Since its inception in Vietnam more than 20 years ago, Thales has cooperated various with local partners.



On May 4, Ambassador Thang also visited the headquarters of the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) in Monaco, where he met its Secretary General Mathias Jonas.



The diplomat affirmed that as an IHO member, Vietnam commits to fully observe regulations set in the Convention on the IHO, and further contribute to the hydrographic sector in the region and the world at large.



Vietnam will also spare no efforts to make active and responsible contributions to ensuring regional and global navigation security and safety, and stands ready to cooperate with other IHO member countries, he said.



Jonas lauded Vietnam’s contributions to the hydrographic work, helping to ensure navigation safety, maritime management and protection, reasonable use of maritime resources, rescue operations at sea and maritime research.



The Secretary General expressed his hope that Vietnam will play a more active role in IHO activities and the sea and ocean preservation.



Vietnam joined the IHO on September 2, 1995, becoming the 84th member of the organisation./.