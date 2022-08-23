Vietnam, Laos bolster justice cooperation
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh (R) and Lao Minister of Justice Phayvy Siboualypha (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Lao Ministry of Justice led by Minister Phayvy Siboualypha is making a working visit to Vietnam from August 21-26.
The Lao delegation had working sessions with Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and head of the PCC Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 23.
During the sessions, the Vietnamese officials highlighted the development of the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
head of the PCC Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (R) receives Lao Minister of Justice Phayvy Siboualypha (Photo: VNA)
Trac appreciated the effective collaboration between the two countries’ Ministries of Justice in the recent past, particularly in human resource training, the settlement of uncontrolled migration and unregistered marriages in border areas, and legal assistance in civil affairs.
He suggested the two ministries pay more attention to training their staff members in international law in the context of the two countries’ extensive international integration, and continue to exchange experience and support each other at multilateral forums and international organisations.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Binh underlined the need for closer cooperation between courts of the two countries at a time when cross-border crime, trade fraud involving foreign elements and international marriages are on the rise.
The cooperation can be in various fields, he said, suggesting exchanging experience in trials and court management, training for judges and officials of Lao courts, and the rotational organisation of the court conference of Lao, Vietnamese, Cambodian border provinces every two years, with Laos being the host this year.
The Lao Minister shared the view that the cooperation between the two Ministries of Justice has increasingly grown effective, especially in law building, noting that Vietnamese legal experts have been assisting Laos in building laws and legal documents.
He also stressed that ODA capital provided by the Vietnamese Government has helped Laos in human resources training./.