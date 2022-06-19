Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.

Business Infographic Industrial production index up 8.3% in first 5 months of 2022 The industrial production index posted a year-on-year rise of 8.3 percent in the first five months of 2022. Manufacturing and processing expanded 9.2 percent and phone components, which are the major industrial products in the reviewed period, surged 21.6 percent against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Six items with export turnover exceeding 5 billion USD in 5 months of 2022 As many as 26 export commodities posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, accounting for 89.6 percent of Vietnam’s export turnover. Of them, six items enjoyed turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, making up 62.3 percent.