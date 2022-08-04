Vietnam logs 2,012 COVID-19 cases on August 4
Vietnam recorded 2,012 COVID-19 cases on August 4, while 7,712 patients were given the all clear the same day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Most of severe COVID-19 cases are the elderly with underlying diseases. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,012 COVID-19 cases on August 4, while 7,712 patients were given the all-clear the same day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The northern city of Hai Phong registered an additional 402,830 COVID-19 cases after verifying information. As a result, the national caseload so far came to 11,189,968.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,948,174. Meanwhile, there are 112 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,094.
On August 3, an additional 642,476 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 247,339,252./.