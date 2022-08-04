Health HCM City: More COVID-19 cases detected, vaccination ramped up Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department has requested the setting up of more vaccination points, particularly targeting children aged 5-18 and vulnerable groups, following a sign of increasing number of COVID-19 recorded in recent days.

Health Vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities fails to meet requirements: Acting Health Minister The speed of vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities has not yet met the required progress, especially the injection of the 3rd and 4th shots for people aged over 18 and for children from five to under 12 years old, Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said on August 2.