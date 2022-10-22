Vietnam logs 475 new COVID-19 cases on October 22
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 475 new COVID-19 infections on October 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases lifted the country’s total to 11,496,829.
The same day, 277 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,600,857.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,159 as no fatality was reported on the day.
The country has so far administered more than 261,168,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.