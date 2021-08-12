Vietnam looks to bolster agricultural, seafood exports to Algeria, Senegal
A consultation session about agricultural and seafood exports to Algeria and Senegal was held on August 11, with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese firms.
The event was jointly arranged by the Department of Trade Promotion at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria and some African nations.
Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan briefed the participants on potential as well as challenges of exports to Algeria and Senegal, especially in agriculture and seafood.
He also introduced ways to seek partners and do transactions and payments in the two African markets, as well as responded to queries of businesses.
Vietnamese export firms are advised to study taste and consumer culture in Muslim countries, and pay attention to a certificate confirming that their products do not contain prohibited ingredients in regards to foodstuff made from cattle and poultry.
The session was part of a webinar hosted by the MoIT to promote agricultural and seafood exports of Vietnam’s southern and Central Highlands localities, and update information on the two potential markets of Algeria and Senegal./.