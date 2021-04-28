Business Gov’t affirms FDI's important role in Vietnamese economy The foreign direct investment (FDI) sector continues to be an important economic driver, contributing to making Vietnam more prosperous, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said.

Business Reference exchange rate continues downward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND per USD on April 28, down 1 VND from the previous day.