Vietnam looks to set up blue economy partnership group
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has assigned the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) to work on building a blue sea economy partnership group to carry out a sustainable development strategy for Vietnam’s maritime economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045.
VASI Deputy Director General Pham Thu Hang said the blue sea economy has developed rapidly in recent years, but there is a threat to the sustainability of marine ecosystems without effective management and cooperation between partners.
She underlined the need to further promote cooperation between parties in order to improve the efficiency of management in blue sea economy development in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese government and relevant partners have supported the establishment of a partnership in the form of an open and flexible framework, without legally commitments.
This partnership framework will operate as a model for cooperation and coordination among stakeholders to participate and contribute effectively to the marine economy development in Vietnam, Hang said.
It will also contribute to developing, revising and implementing legislation on the blue sea economy through policy dialogues and high-level meetings; while mobilising technical and financial resources from donors, institutes, research agencies and the business community, she added./.