Videos ADB maintains forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent The Asian Development Bank maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent in 2022 and projected the economy to further expand by 6.7 percent in 2023, it was heard at a press conference in Hanoi on April 6 morning.

Videos Vietnam has 7 billionaires on Forbes list Forbes magazine has just announced the list of world billionaires in 2022. Accordingly, for the first time, Vietnam has 7 representatives – the highest number ever. Except for Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, the remaining billionaires are all have equivalent or increased assets compared to last year.

Videos Vietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of over 7 percent, the General Statistics Office said.