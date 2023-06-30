Society Infographic Water shortages shrinking hydropower plants’ operations The drying out of rivers around Vietnam has forced 11 hydropower plants to cease electricity generation, straining the country’s power grid as it already buckles under the scorching hot summer.

Society Infographic (interactive) eID piloted for passengers on domestic flights The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked relevant agencies to pilot the use of Level 2 electronic identification (eID) authentication for air passengers at airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1.