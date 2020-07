Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) is able to coordinate with and create the necessary conditions for Vietnamese and Dutch companies to enhance business links, Vietrade Deputy Director Le Hoang Tai has said.He made the comment during a recent teleconference held jointly by Vietrade, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s European-American Market Department, the Commercial Affair Office in the Netherlands , and the Dutch Association of Sports Product Manufacturers and Wholesalers (FGSH), which was attended by representatives from nearly 50 enterprises in the two countries.Tai said the Netherlands has become a leading trade partner of Vietnam’s in the EU, with two-way trade steadily rising over recent years.At a meeting in April 2019, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte agreed to build a comprehensive partnership between the two countries, he explained.Trade is expected to be fruitful and new opportunities will come from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) taking effect in August, he added.