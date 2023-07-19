World Czech Republic looks to recruit Vietnamese workers The Czech Republic needs to attract foreign workers, including those from Vietnam and the Philippines, said Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka.

Videos Vietnam ranked 4th among safest places for retirees in Asia Vietnam was placed fourth among the ten safest places to retire in Asia for less than 2,000 USD per month, according to GOBankingRates, a personal finance publication run by Nasdaq.

World Cambodia to hold Senate election on February 25, 2024 Cambodia will hold an election for the fifth Senate on February 25, 2024, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.