Delegates at a workshop on management of the tourism sector in the new situation held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism ( VNAT ), Hanoi, Dec 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the target of 12.5-13 million international arrivals, it was reported at a workshop on management of the tourism sector in the new situation held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on December 21.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the VNAT Pham Van Thuy said that after two years of being affected by COVID-19, Vietnam's tourism has recovered and seen an upward trend. The initial target of international arrivals set for the year was 8 million but later revised up to 12.5 - 13 million.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic tourists is forecasted to reach 108 million, exceeding the yearly target by 5.8%. The total revenue from tourism is estimated at 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.

Also during the year, the VNAT was awarded the title "Asia's Leading Tourism Authority 2023" for the fourth time. Vietnam was honoured in 45 categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards, one of the leading tourism awards in Asia, including the Asia’s Leading Destination award for the fifth time and Asia’s Leading Nature Destination award for the second time in a row.

The agency admitted outstanding shortcomings and problems in State management of tourism, and proposed solutions in the coming time, including tighten management of tourism sites and destinations, conservation of natural and cultural values at tourism destinations for sustainable tourism development, improvement of security, safety, food hygiene, and environmental protection, among others.

The VNAT also emphasised connectivity under the guidance of the VNAT and the leadership of major tourism centres such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City... to form "one route, many destinations" products.



It has asked relevant parties to strengthen public-private cooperation under market mechanism for mutual benefits, introduce mechanisms and policies to effectively mobilise resources of enterprises, especially large enterprises investing in the non-smoke industry./.