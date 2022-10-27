Business Vietnam's food businesses enjoy opportunities to increase exports Vietnam's food businesses will likely have more opportunities to increase exports thanks to high world demand while leading agricultural-producing countries tend to curb exports.

Business Vietnam takes lead in internet economy in SEA: Report Vietnam takes the the lead and set to post a 31% growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) from 23 billion USD in 2022 to 49 billion USD in 2025, according to the "e-Conomy SEA 2022" report released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company on October 27.

Business Exhibition displays Hanoi's key industrial products The Hanoi International Exhibition of Key Industrial Products 2022 opened in the capital city on October 27.

Business ADB’s principal country economist: Vietnamese economy grows impressively Principal country economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Nguyen Minh Cuong said on October 27 that Vietnam’s economic recovery in the past nine months was impressive, believing that its mid and long-term growth prospect is bright.