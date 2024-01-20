Environment Wild pangolin handed over to forest rangers A resident in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on January 15 handed over a Java pangolin, also known as the Sunda pangolin, weighing 2.5kg, to the forest ranger office in Chau Duc- Ba Ria, Ba Ria city.

Environment Ministry drives digital transformation in water resource management The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) will accelerate digital transformation to ensure effective management, exploitation and protection of water resources.

Environment Vietnam earns 51.5 million USD from first forest carbon credit sale 2023 marked a significant milestone for the forestry sector as Vietnam successfully sold 10.3 million forest carbon credits (10.3 million tonnes of CO2) for the first time through the World Bank (WB) for 51.5 million USD, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quoc Tri.

Environment Vietnam, Japan hold environmental policy dialogue The eighth Vietnam - Japan environmental policy dialogue was held on January 12 in a hybrid format.