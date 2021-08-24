Business Vietnamese unicorn seeks ways to attract capital from US stock market VNG Corporation, a technology "unicorn" of Vietnam, is considering listing shares in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at a valuation of about 2-3 billion USD.

Business MoIT sustains anti-dumping duty on Malaysia’s H-shaped steel The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to maintain the anti-dumping measure imposed on some H-shaped steel products from Malaysia since April 2021.

Business Vinh Phuc province gives priority to supporting industry development The northern province of Vinh Phuc is adopting a number of mechanisms and policies to attract investment in the development of supporting industries, considering it as an important step to build a sustainable industry.

Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on August 24, down 12 VND from the previous day.