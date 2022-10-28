The logo of Vietnam National Geographical Indication was unveiled at a hybrid event held on October 28. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The logo of Vietnam National Geographical Indication was unveiled at a hybrid event held on October 28 by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO Vietnam) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang highlighted the very good relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



The two countries have paid attention to cooperation in intellectual property, reflected by the Memorandum of Understanding between KIPO and IPO Vietnam signed in 2018 and a project on designing a logo of Vietnam national geographical indication which was proposed by IPO Vietnam and sponsored by the Korea Patent Promotion Association and KIPO, he said.



The successful building of the Vietnam National Geographical Indication logo will help importers and consumers identify products that represent Vietnam, making them feel secure about the origin and quality of the products, Giang said. It will also control the quantity of products supplied to the market while creating conditions for intellectual property enforcement agencies to detect infringements. The logo will facilitate the promotion of products to the market, especially to foreign ones.



Choi Yujin, manager of BIMPlans Design Consulting Company in Hanoi, said that there is a lack of close coordination in the management policy between localities, central agencies and manufacturers, so that to develop geographical indications (GI) to foreign markets in the future, Vietnam needs to register foreign trademarks through the Madrid system./.