Vietnam, Nepal to bolster parliamentary ties
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and his Nepalese counterpart Ganesh Prasad Timilsina. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Nepalese counterpart Ganesh Prasad Timilsina also shared the wish that both countries will enhance collaboration in potential fields.
Hue said that the traditional friendship between the two countries is an important prerequisite for them to expand cooperation to many fields and channels, including the parliamentary channel.
He noted that bilateral trade value remains modest compared to each country’s potential and strength, and suggested establishing a joint economic-trade committee to improve economic partnership.
The NA Chairman said Vietnam and Nepal should create favourable conditions for their enterprises to seek investment and business cooperation opportunities, adding that the two countries have potential for cooperation in agriculture, telecommunication, culture and tourism.
He added that Vietnam is considering Nepal’s proposal on opening a direct air service between the two countries.
Hue took the occasion to invite the Nepalese National Assembly Chairman to visit Vietnam./.