Politics President meets voters in Ho Chi Minh City President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 met voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 10 and Go Vap district to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session.

Politics Government leader offers incense in tribute to late PM Vo Van Kiet Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at a memorial site dedicated to the late leader in his native town of Vung Liem in Vung Liem district in the southern province of Vinh Long on November 22, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary (November 23).

Politics Vietnamese NA co-sponsors AIPA resolution on digital transformation The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation has been approved to co-sponsor a draft resolution on enhancing digital transformation for comprehensive social protection as part of the ongoing 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Cambodia on November 22.

Politics World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly opens in Hanoi Peace, independence and freedom have always been the burning aspiration of the Vietnamese people and the ultimate goal of the Vietnamese revolution, Politburo member and permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told the opening of the 22nd World Peace Council (WCC) Assembly in Hanoi on November 22.