Vietnam News Agency wins three prizes of HCM City Tourism Press Awards
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters have won three prizes of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Press Awards 2020.
Reporters honoured at the awarding ceremony (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters have won three prizes of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Press Awards 2020.
They include a first prize in the category of photo reportage and two consolation prizes in radio - television and print - electronic newspaper categories.
The first prize came to Hoang Tuyet and Manh Linh from VNA’s Tin Tuc Newspaper with a photo reportage entitled “More than 3,000 women join Ao Dai show on Nguyen Hue pedestrians’ street”.
Meanwhile, the other two prizes came to reporters from VNA’s VNews television channel and VNA’s representative office in HCM City.
This year, the awards received 141 entries from 24 media agencies across the country. Many reflected the reality of the tourism sector in 2020 and created positive effects.
Meanwhile, many other introduced the cuisine and tourism of Vietnam and the city, gave recommendations on how to build a safe and friendly tourism sector, and criticized negative signs in the sector./.