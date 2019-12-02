Vietnam obtains 10 gold medals on SEA Games’s first day
During December 1, Vietnam pocketed 10 gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals, ranking second in the medal tally at the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Tran Xuan Hiep (R) receives bronze medal for Wushu (Photo: VNA)
Wushu athlete Tran Xuan Hiep just bags a bronze medal in the men’s changquan (Photo: VNA)
Vuong Thi Huyen grasps a gold in the women’s weightlifting (Photo: VNA)
Vuong Thi Huyen receives a gold medal in the women’s weightlifting (Photo: VNA)
Lai Gia Thanh brings home a gold medal in the men’s weightlifting (Photo: VNA)
Lai Gia Thanh breaks the SEA Games record in the men’s weightlifting (Photo: VNA)
Tran Thi Minh Huyen earns a bronze medal in the women’s Taijijian (Photo: VNA)