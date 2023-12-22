The continuous deployment of Vietnam's level-2 field hospitals at UN peacekeeping missions contributes to affirming Vietnam's responsible and active participation and long-term commitment to UN peacekeeping operations. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 of Vietnam, which has joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has organised practical activities to introduce the image of Vietnam and its people, and the heroic tradition of the Vietnamese army, to international friends.



In celebration of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2023), the activities have helped to send a message to international friends about a friendly and peace-loving Vietnam that always wants to be a friend with all countries in the world.



On this occasion, Force Commander of UNMISS Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, who had worked in Vietnam for four years, visited officers and soldiers of the Vietnamese field hospital.



While expressing his impression of the history and heroic tradition of the VPA, the officer acknowledged the contributions of the hospital in particular and the Vietnamese army in general to the UN peacekeeping force at the UNMISS.



He took this occasion to present a certificate of merit to Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang for her outstanding achievements at the hospital.



Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 was deployed to South Sudan in July this year to replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4. It consisted of 63 members, including 11 females. These officers and soldiers have undergone comprehensive training in all aspects, including political, military, technical logistics, medical expertise, and peacekeeping knowledge relevant to the current situation.



The continuous deployment of Vietnam's level-2 field hospitals at UN peacekeeping missions has contributed to affirming Vietnam's responsible and active participation and long-term commitment to UN peacekeeping operations./.