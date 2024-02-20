Travel Infographic Ha Long Bay among world’s leading natural and trending destinations According to the 2024 list of the world’s top 25 destinations from online travel platform TripAdvisor, Vietnam’s World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay ranked second in the top 25 nature destinations and third in the 25 trending destinations worldwide.

Travel Infographic Hanoi honoured in two categories of TripAdvisor awards Hanoi has been honoured in two categories of the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2024 from TripAdvisor - the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

Travel Infographic Hoi An among the top trending destinations: TripAdvisor The world’s largest travel site, TripAdvisor, has revealed that its Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2023 honoured Hoi An ancient town in second position in the “Trending Destinations” category. Located on Vietnam’s central coast, Hoi An is gaining increasing recognition as a must-visit destination for tourists worldwide.