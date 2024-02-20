Vietnam picks up ASEAN Tourism Awards 2024
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Duong Lam ancient village in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi have both won ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards.
VNA
VNA
