Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and AmCham Chairman Michael Kelly (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government will create most possible favourable conditions, which are in accordance with domestic and relevant international laws, for US enterprises, said Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.He made the statement while hosting a reception for Michael Kelly, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), in Hanoi on May 2.Vietnam believes that all of obstacles will be removed to promote cooperation, investment and trade between the two nations, Hue said, expressing his hope that the AmCham, the US-ASEAN Business Council and US firms will serve as a bridge, contributing to boosting the diplomatic and economic relations as well as the common development of Vietnam and the US in the coming time.The two countries have complementary economies, Hue noticed, given that Vietnam does not set the guideline to enjoy trade surplus with the US but focuses on exporting products of its strengths while purchasing high-tech and environmentally friendly goods from the US to meet the demands of businesses and people from both sides.Kelly, for his part, highly valued the development in the bilateral diplomatic and economic ties over the past time, saying that it has made significant contributions to increasing benefits of enterprises of the two countries.As Vietnam is predicted to post the strongest economic growth in Asia, US firms will have more opportunities to collaborate with their Vietnamese partners in the coming time, he noted.Kelly said that the US firms are interested in cooperating with Vietnamese companies in the fields of healthcare, tax, digital economy, banking, defence-security and energy security, among others.He affirmed that the AmCham will work closely with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, localities and enterprises to lever cooperation and investment between the two sides as well as seek measures to give consultations to the two Governments to address emerging problems in trade and investment.-VNA