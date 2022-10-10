Culture - Sports Vietnam win two gold medals at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships Vietnamese weightlifters have secured two gold and two silver medals at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam win ticket to AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 finals The Vietnam U17 football squad have officially secured a ticket to the final round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Thailand 3-0 in a match that took place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on October 9.

Culture - Sports Soc Trang – where the mighty stand together A visit to the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, where the Kinh people and Khmer and Chinese ethnic groups live together, offers a glimpse of the locality’s diverse culture and religious life.