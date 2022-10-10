Vietnam Post issues new stamp collection on Vietnamese cuisine
The Ministry of Information and Communications, working in collaboration with Vietnam Post, launched a new postage stamp collection on October 10 in honour of typical dishes from the nation’s three regions.
The stamp sets feature four local dishes, including banh mi, a type of Vietnamese sandwich, banh xeo, crispy Vietnamese pancake, com tam, broken rice, and banh khot, mini savory pancakes.
The stamp collection has been designed by artist Nguyen Du from Vietnam Post Corporation and will be available on the public postal network until June 30, 2024.
The release of the stamps comes as part of efforts aimed at honouring the beauty of Vietnamese culinary culture and introducing Vietnamese cuisine to international friends through postage stamps./.
A stamp featuring banh khot costs VND19,000, while the price of the three remaining stamps stands at VND4,000 each, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
