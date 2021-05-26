Health PM urges curbing of COVID-19 in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang provinces Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged ministries, agencies, and localities to take more drastic action to drive back the COVID-19 pandemic in northern Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces while ensuring production and trade are not disrupted.

Health Cambodia receives more medical supplies from Vietnam The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 26 received 800 ventilators and medical supplies, including 2 million medical masks and 300,000 N95 masks, presented by the Vietnamese Government and people, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.