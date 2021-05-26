Vietnam posts 45th death from COVID-19
The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 26 confirmed the 45th COVID-19- related death – a 67-year-old female with serious underlying health conditions.
The patient, residing in the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Thuan Thanh district, had a history of hypertension, radiation-induced hypothyroidism, diabetes, and obesity.
On May 11, she was admitted to the Thuan Thanh General Hospital and was isolated for pneumonia treatment.
One day later, she tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, then was transferred to the Bac Ninh General Hospital for further treatment.
Her conditions got worse on May 25, and he died later the same day due to septic shock and SARS-CoV-2-induced pneumonia with underlying conditions noted as hypertension, hypothyroidism, diabetes, and obesity.
Vietnam recorded 40 more locally-infected COVID-19 cases over the last 6 hours to 12:00 on May 26, lifting the national count to 5,971, according to the Ministry of Health./.