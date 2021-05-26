40 new COVID-19 cases reported on May 26 morning
Vietnam recorded 40 more locally-infected COVID-19 cases over the last 6 hours to 12:00 pm May 26, lifting the national count to 5,971, according to the Ministry of Health.
Spraying disinfectant to prevent COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 40 more locally-infected COVID-19 cases over the last 6 hours to 12:00 pm May 26, lifting the national count to 5,971, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said among the new patients, 27 were recorded in Bac Giang province, 6 in Hanoi, four in Bac Ninh province, and one each in Dien Bien and Hai Duong provinces, and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung commune in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh.
The number of locally-transmitted and imported cases stood at 4,482, and 1,489, respectively.
The number of recoveries has reached 2,794, while the death toll stood at 44.
Among active patients, 70 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice and 69 thrice.
On May 26 morning, a special unit of the Ministry of Health coordinated with Bac Giang authorities to carry out quick tests for nearly 19,000 workers and people in the three areas hardest hit by COVID-19 in Viet Yen district, namely Nui Hieu, Trung Dong, Tam Tang.
According to Deputy Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Le Thi Quynh Mai, this quick test method gives results in 15 minutes with the accuracy of up to 70-75 percent./.