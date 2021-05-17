Vietnam records 30 new COVID-19 infections in May 17 morning
A medical worker is collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections, including two imported cases and 28 in quarantine facilities, in the last six hours to 12:00pm on May 17, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Among the locally-infected cases, 14 were detected in Bac Giang, seven in Dien Bien, five in Ha Nam, and two in Lang Son.
The new cases lifted the national tally to 4,242. A total of 1,078 cases have been counted since the fourth COVID-19 wave hit the country on April 27.
The MoH’s Medical Examination Administration reported that among the active patients undergoing treatment, 46 tested negative to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 twice, and 28 thrice.
As many as 2,668 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus, while the death toll now stands at 37./.