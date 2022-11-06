Business Infographic AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022 In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.