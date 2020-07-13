World UK, US media highlight British pilot’s hospital discharge after defeating coronavirus The UK media has run articles highlighting the hospital discharge of a British pilot – known as Patient 91 and the most seriously ill COVID-19 case in Vietnam who spent more than two months on life support in the country before returning home on July 12 (London time).

World Thai Vietjet offers super-saver fares for its all 13 routes in Thailand Celebrating its new routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, continues to offer surprises for its passengers with 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (1.5 USD).

World Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

World Southeast Asian countries witness more COVID-19 cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on July 12 confirmed more 15 COVID-19 cases, who are Cambodian citizens returning home from Saudi Arabia on July 10.