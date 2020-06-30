Business HCM City should seek to push ahead with ODA disbursement: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 29 urged Ho Chi Minh City to ask for the facilitation of the implementation of Metro Line No. 1 project in order to increase public disbursement for the locality.

Business Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Conference sought to help businesses accelerate post-pandemic development A conference discussing measures to fully tap into opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and support Vietnamese enterprises in promoting post-pandemic development was held in Hanoi on June 29.

Business M&A deals could help businesses restructure amid pandemic Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.