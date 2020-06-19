The Vietnam Press Museum features more than 20,000 exhibits and documents covering from 1865 through to the present day.

It depicts coverage by journalists from the resistance time through to modern times.

Almost 20,000 original exhibits are on display at the museum, including 700 rare and unique objects.

The museum also has 26 videos to introduce to visitors the history of Vietnam journalism and the outstanding journalists who have worked in the industry.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is one organisation to donate to the museum. On June 4, VNA presented objects and photos including a Morse code machine and a national flag.

The museum will open from 8am to 5pm at E2 Dương Đình Nghệ Road, Cầu Giấy District./.

VNA