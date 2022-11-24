Business Regulations on conditional business lines need revision: insiders Insiders are calling for a revision to regulations on conditional business lines as the regulations have caused major hindrances to firms.

Videos Vietnam's exports to EU grow 23.5% in ten months Trade between Vietnam and the EU reached 52.5 billion USD in the first ten months of this year, up 14% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Samsung continues efforts for sustainable investment in Vietnam Samsung Vietnam organised its third recruitment drive for university graduates in 2022 at the Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) in Hanoi on November 23 as one of its efforts to demonstrate commitment to long-term and sustainable investment in Vietnam.

Business Can Tho eyes stronger investment, trade ties with Singapore Can Tho city wishes to expand its comprehensive cooperation with Singapore, an official from the Mekong Delta city told Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam at a meeting on November 24.