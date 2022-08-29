Environment Project helps strengthen Mekong Delta’s resilience against climate change The "Vietnam Nature-based Solutions for Adaptation in Agriculture through Private Sector Transformation” (VN-ADAPT) is expected to greatly contribute to supporting the resilience of the Mekong Delta region against the severe impacts of climate change.

Environment Addressing agricultural emissions key to green production in Vietnam Increasing attention has been given to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in Vietnam’s agriculture sector, particularly rice production, in a bid to protect the environment given complex climate change developments.

Environment UN commends Vietnam’s seriousness in fulfilling climate commitments UN Special Adviser to the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of the Climate Action Team Selwin Hart has hailed Vietnam’s seriousness and efforts in fulfilling its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

Environment Water conservation programme for three river basins launched The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in cooperation with WWF-Vietnam, HEINEKEN Vietnam and local partners, has launched a partnership programme for water conservation in the basins of the Hong (Red), Dong Nai and Tien River.