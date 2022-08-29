Vietnam promotes int’l cooperation for completing climate commitments
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha had a meeting with visiting President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma in Hanoi on August 29.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha had a meeting with visiting President for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma in Hanoi on August 29.
Ha highly valued Sharma’s great attention to cooperation with Vietnam in climate change response and energy transition through the holding of two online meetings with Vietnamese officials and two visits to Vietnam in the past six months.
He said that as part of the efforts to realise Vietnam’s commitments at COP26, his ministry has built and submitted to the Government a National Strategy on Climate Change until 2050, a plan to reduce methane emissions, and many other important documents.
The official noted that the ministry is reviewing and updating Vietnam's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to ensure the country’s contributions to greenhouse gas emission reduction and adaptation to climate change is in line with the National Strategy on Climate Change.
The contents of the 2022 NDC will follow that of the updated 2020 NDC, which will comprise additional actions to complete Vietnam's commitments at COP26, with specific calculations on Vietnam's commitments to 2030 on the foundation of goals set in the National Strategy on Climate Change until 2050, he said.
Leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam attach great importance to promoting cooperation in climate change response and energy transition, the minister said and suggested that Sharma encourage parties to provide a stable financial support with clear information of capital amount and provision roadmap so that Vietnam can actively implement the transition process.
Underlining the climate change impacts in the Mekong Delta, central, Central Highlands and northern mountainous regions of Vietnam, Ha said that in the time to come, Vietnam will build mechanisms and policies to enhance the resilience and adaption capacity for these areas.
For his part, Sharma said he will hasten relevant agencies to continue supporting Vietnam with finance and technology so that the country can complete its strong commitments at COP26, and held that countries should be more drastic in switching traditional energy sources to green energy.
Sharma said that the G7 hopes that JETP will act as a "coordination centre" to help coordinate the group’s international support and cooperation for Vietnam in a harmonious, unified and effective manner. For this, Vietnam and its partners will have a common approach, avoiding having to work with each partner individually, limiting waste and duplication, thus making it easier for Vietnam and its partners to achieve their goals, he added./.