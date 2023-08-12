Environment Vietnam actively participates in negotiations on global treaty on plastics pollution Vietnam has actively participated in discussions and contributed ideas in the negotiation process of a global treaty on plastics pollution, an official has said.

Environment Vietnam improves legal frameworks, builds capacity to cope with climate change The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) on August 11 held a workshop reviewing ten years of implementing the 11th Party Central Committee's Resolution No.24-NQ/TW on proactive responding to climate change.

Environment Party’s resolution spurs environmental protection progress: Official The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on August 10 organised a seminar to review a decade implementing the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 24-NQ/TW on proactive climate change response and improved resource management and environmental protection – the first thematic one by the committee that comprehensively presents viewpoints, principles, and policies for the work.

Environment Mekong River water levels on the rise Water levels in the Mekong River have increased rapidly and are projected to rise further over the next five days, especially from Chiang Khan to Khong Chiam in Thailand and from Vientiane to Savannakhet in Laos, according to the Mekong River Commission (MRC).