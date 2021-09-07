Vietnam receives more congratulations on National Day
The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina and other foreign leaders have extended congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 76th National Day (September 2).
A Hanoi street on National Day (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina and other foreign leaders have extended congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 76th National Day (September 2).
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Kot sent a letter of congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
Presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UEA) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan cabled a congratulatory message to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
President Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also got congratulations from Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of Morocco Mohammed VI and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also extended greeting to President Phuc.
Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mark Phillips, and Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh sent congratulations to PM Chinh.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also received greetings from Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, and Foreign Minister of Guyana Hugh Hilton Todd./.