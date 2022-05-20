Vietnam records 1,587 new COVID-19 cases on May 20
Health workers inject the third shot of COVID-19 vaccine for ethnic minority people in Thuong Thon, Ha Quang district, the northern province of Cao Bang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,5,87 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 19 to 4pm May 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 373 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 102 and Vinh Phuc with 92.
The national tally reached 10,706,111.
A total 7,151 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 20, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,390,032.
There are 221 patients needing breathing support, while two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,075.
By May 19, the country had injected 218,799,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,252,201 doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.