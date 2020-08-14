Vietnam records 18 new COVID-19 cases on August 14 afternoon
Health workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on August 14 afternoon recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 929, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the new cases, 15 are in the central city of Da Nang, two in neighbouring province of Quang Nam and one in Ho Chi Minh City.
The case in Ho Chi Minh City is a 27-year-old Chinese man who illegally entered Vietnam on July 27 through the northern border. He is now quarantined and treated at the Cu Chi hospital in the city.
Also on August 14, 12 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the number of this group to 437, or 47 percent of the total. Among those being treated, 50 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once and 91 others at least twice.
So far, Vietnam has recorded 21 deaths related to COVID-19.
Currently 172,093 people are being quarantined at hospitals, other facilities and at home./.