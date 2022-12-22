Vietnam records 213 new COVID-19 cases on December 22
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,523,780 with 213 new cases recorded on December 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 92 patients given the all-clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,610,573.
Meanwhile, there are 43 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,182.
With 85,170 doses administered on December 21, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected rose to 265,313,561./.