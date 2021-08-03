Vietnam records 8,429 new COVID-19 cases on August 3
A medical worker takes samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 8,429 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam on August 3, increasing the caseload since the beginning of the pandemic to 170,190, according to the Ministry of Health.
Fifty-two of them were imported cases and the remaining 8,377 infections were domestic.
Ho Chi Minh City recorded the most with 4,171 cases, followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province with 1,606, and Long An with 566.
Other localities that reported new cases included Dong Nai (364), Tay Ninh (298), Khanh Hoa (189), Dong Thap (141), Can Tho (120), Ben Tre (98), Hanoi (98), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (81), Vinh Long (72), Binh Thuan (72), Da Nang (66), Phu Yen (60), Gia Lai (39), Soc Trang (33), Tra Vinh (33), Dak Lak (29), Ninh Thuan (29), An Giang (26), Quang Ngai (23), Binh Dinh (18), Dak Nong (16), Kien Giang (16), Hau Giang (16), Nghe An (12), Quang Nam (12), Thua Thien Hue (9), Lao Cai (8 ), Ha Tinh (7), Ninh Binh (7), Bac Lieu (6), Binh Phuoc (5), Quang Tri (4), Kon Tum (4), Phu Tho (3), Son La (3), Hai Duong (3), Thanh Hoa (3), Quang Binh (3), Dien Bien (2), Vinh Phuc (2), Bac Giang (2), Hung Yen (1) and Ca Mau (1).
A total of 1,570 cases were detected in the community.
As many as 3,866 patients were given the all-clear on the same day, meaning 50,831 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Nearly seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.
Four out of 63 provinces and cities have not seen any new cases for the past 14 days including Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, Bac Kan and Thai Binh.
The Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on August 3 also announced 190 more fatalities related to COVID-19.
The country has now recorded 2,071 deaths related to the disease./.
