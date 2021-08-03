Health Binh Duong launches two COVID-19 treatment areas The Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control of the southern province of Binh Duong on August 3 put two COVID-19 treatment areas with a total of 8,300 beds into operation amid complicated developments of the pandemic in the locality.

Health Vietnam receives additional 415,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by UK Government David McNaught, Political and Prosperity Counsellor at the British Embassy in Vietnam, handed over the donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on August 3.