Vietnam records almost 100 quakes last month. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded almost 100 earthquakes nationwide last month.
Data from the Centre for Earthquake Alert and Tsunami Warning under the Institute of Geophysics showed that 93 quakes in July measuring from 2.5 to 4.2 on the Richter scale.
About 90 of them occurred in Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum. Others were reported in Quynh Nhai district in the northern province of Son La; Nam Tra My district in central Quang Nam province; and Ba To district in the south-central province of Quang Ngai.
The earthquakes were assessed to be small scale and not causing any risks of natural disasters, but people should not be negligent.
In Kon Plong district alone, earthquakes have occurred with higher intensity and frequency since early this year, compared to previous years.
Since January, the district recorded more than 200 small-scale earthquakes with magnitude of 2.5 to 4.2 on the Richter scale, reportedly caused by operation of hydropower plants.
A record of 14 earthquakes happened on July 7 in the district with the biggest one measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale.
Although no damage has been seen in the area so far, the seismic vibrations caused by the earthquakes have impacted local lives.
Director of the Institute of Geophysics Nguyen Xuan Anh said since June 2021, the institute has sent staff to Kon Plong district to set up more earthquake monitoring stations to timely issue warning over dangerous geological phenomena.
The installation of three new earthquake warning and monitoring stations were completed in September 2022 at Thuong Kon Tum Hydropower Plant, bringing the total number of operating monitoring stations in the area to six.
He recommended authorities at all levels to strengthen communication and equip local people with earthquake prevention and control measures.
Upon receiving news of earthquake or tsunami warning, all residents in the affected area must be evacuated to safe areas, he suggested./.