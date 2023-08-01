Environment Hung Yen launches campaign to reduce use of single-use plastics The People’s Committee of the Red River delta province of Hung Yen launched the “Saying no to single-use plastics and nylon bags” campaign in Yen My district on July 28.

Environment Con Dao becomes important sea turtle conservation area of the world Con Dao National Park is the first place in Vietnam to conduct research on and successfully roll out an effective sea turtle protection model, and thus has become an important sea turtle conservation area of Vietnam, region and the world, heard a conference on sea turtle and marine animals taking place on July 26-27.

Environment Wildfire on Hai Van pass under control Fire fighters in Lien Chieu district in the central city of Da Nang said they have successfully contained a wildfire in the Nam Hai Van forest in Hoa Hiep Bac ward.

Environment Vietnam supports building of global treaty on plastic pollution: official As an active and responsible member of the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA), at the regional level, Vietnam strongly supports the negotiations on a global treaty on plastic pollution, an official said on July 26.