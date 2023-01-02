Sci-Tech Digital transformation helps promote sustainable agriculture development The application of science and technology in agriculture production and sales has helped create positive impacts for the industry, contributing to prompting sustainable agriculture development and improving the life for farmers.

Sci-Tech Submarine internet cable sees disruptions for fourth time in 2022 Three international undersea cables out of the primary five connecting Vietnam to the world are suffering issues, which could seriously impact connection speed and reliability.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s 10 outstanding science-technology events in 2022 The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists Club under the Vietnam Journalists Association on December 26 announced 10 outstanding science and technology events in 2022, covering aspects of policy, social science, natural science, research and application, and outstanding scientists.