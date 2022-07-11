Society Vietnam eyes 200.000 ha of ginseng by 2030 Quang Nam authorities and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry has set a goal to cultivate as much as 200,000ha of panax ginseng and promote it to the international market.

Society Awards launched to honour deeds for sake of livable Hanoi The “For a Livable Hanoi” awards were launched on July 9 with a view to honouring the deeds that contribute to the capital city’s development in different aspects.

Society Binh Dinh university partners with Japanese group in human resource training Quang Trung University, based in Quy Nhon city of central Binh Dinh province, has signed a cooperation programme on human resource training with the Japan - Vietnam MCHR Consultant Co. Ltd (JVMCHR), the only representative in Vietnam of Japan’s Aoyama Medical Group.

Society War martyrs’ remains reburied in Ha Giang A ceremony was held at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang on July 10 to rebury the remains of 10 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during battles to defend the country’s northern border line.