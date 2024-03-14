Society Dong Nai given authority to implement Bien Hoa airport project The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has been entrusted with the authority to implement the Bien Hoa airport project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Society Thanh Hoa takes drastic measures to combat IUU fishing The People's Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on March 13 held a conference to deploy urgent tasks and solutions to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Gac Ma soldiers remembered in ceremony in Quang Binh A requiem was held on March 13 in the central province of Quang Binh in remembrance of the 64 soldiers who laid down their lives defending Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) 36 years ago.

Society French agency releases photo book on Dien Bien Phu campaign The French Defense Audiovisual Agency (ECPAD) has made public a photo book on the Dien Bien Phu campaign in Vietnam, including never-before-seen images, on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.