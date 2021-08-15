Hanoi health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing in high-risk areas. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam logged 9,580 new cases of COVID-19, of which 6 were imported and quarantined upon arrival in the past 24 hours to 7pm on August 15.



Ho Chi Minh City remained the country’s biggest pandemic hot spot with 4,516 cases while Binh Duong province registered 2,358 cases and Hanoi, 39.



The national total cases have now amounted to 275,044 and the death toll, 5,774.



Also on August 15, 5,519 patients were given all-clear, bringing the number of total recoveries to 99,730./.