Vietnam reports 960 new COVID-19 cases, over 9,300 recoveries on June 7
Vietnam recorded 960 new COVID-19 cases, no death and 9,309 recoveries on June 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 960 new COVID-19 cases, no death and 9,309 recoveries on June 7, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of daily infections with 194 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Phu Tho provinces, with 67 and 55 infections, respectively.
The country has to date documented 10,727,005 COVID-19 cases, including 43,081 deaths.
The number of recoveries stands at 9,523,290.
More than 222.25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including over 4.85 million doses injected for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.