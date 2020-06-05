Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases on June 5 evening
Five more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital on June 5 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 infections on June 5 evening, marking the 50th day in a row without coronavirus transmissions in the community.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country still stands at 328, including 188 imported ones, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
On June 5, five COVID-19 patients were declared fully recovered, raising the total recoveries in the country to 307, or 93.6 percent.
Among those are being treated at centrally- and provincially-run hospitals, 10 patients tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, and three others tested negative for the virus twice or more.
At present, 8,143 people having close contact with patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined, including 83 at hospitals, 6,964 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,096 at home and places of residence./.